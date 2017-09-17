Tim Melia on the energy at Children’s Mercy Park
Tim Melia: "I feel like it's been so long since we've had an opportunity to play here in front of our fans. It was great to be back in front of them."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Benny Feilhaber: 'We reacted well' in win over Revolution
1 hr ago
Tim Melia on the energy at Children's Mercy Park
1 hr ago
Peter Vermes says Sporting KC 'created some good chances' in win against Revolution
1 hr ago
WATCH: Alcides Escobar goes deep in Royals' 4-3 win over Indians
1 day ago
Mike Minor reacts after Royals snap Indians' winning streak
1 day ago
Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'He's a big-time warrior, big-time gamer'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED