Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: ‘He’s a big-time warrior, big-time gamer’

Ned Yost on the Indians' 22-game win streak, which the Royals snapped Friday: "What they did over there was amazing. Utterly amazing."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'He's a big-time warrior, big-time gamer'

Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'He's a big-time warrior, big-time gamer'

15 mins ago

Lorenzo Cain on snapping Indians' streak: 'It's nice to get rid of it'

Lorenzo Cain on snapping Indians' streak: 'It's nice to get rid of it'

15 mins ago

Mike Minor reacts after Royals snap Indians' winning streak

Mike Minor reacts after Royals snap Indians' winning streak

15 mins ago

WATCH: Alcides Escobar goes deep in Royals' 4-3 win over Indians

WATCH: Alcides Escobar goes deep in Royals' 4-3 win over Indians

15 mins ago

Junis says Royals unfazed by Indians streak: 'We took it as any other game'

Junis says Royals unfazed by Indians streak: 'We took it as any other game'

1 day ago

Yost says Herrera was best option to pitch the ninth inning

Yost says Herrera was best option to pitch the ninth inning

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»