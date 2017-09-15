Junis says Royals unfazed by Indians streak: ‘We took it as any other game’
Jake Junis and the Royals' weren't intimidated by the Indians' win streak heading into Thursday.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Junis says Royals unfazed by Indians streak: 'We took it as any other game'
2 hours ago
Yost says Herrera was best option to pitch the ninth inning
2 hours ago
WATCH: Peter Moylan catches Salvy's home run
1 day ago
Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez
1 day ago
Yost on using Alexander in ninth: 'We felt like it was our best option'
1 day ago
Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED