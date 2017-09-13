Yost on using Alexander in ninth: ‘We felt like it was our best option’

Ned Yost on using Scott Alexander after he threw two innings on Tuesday: "We weren't going to do it if we were behind. ... Tied or ahead, we thought that Scotty would be our best option."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

WATCH: Peter Moylan catches Salvy's home run

WATCH: Peter Moylan catches Salvy's home run

5 hours ago

Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez

Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez

5 hours ago

Yost on using Alexander in ninth: 'We felt like it was our best option'

Yost on using Alexander in ninth: 'We felt like it was our best option'

5 hours ago

Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City

Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City

5 hours ago

Moss says it was awfully early in the day to be hitting a grand slam

Moss says it was awfully early in the day to be hitting a grand slam

1 day ago

Yost: Alexander was 'running on fumes'

Yost: Alexander was 'running on fumes'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»