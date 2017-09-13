Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City
White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, who played for the Kansas City A's from 1963-67: "I love Kansas City, I really do. I had a great time here."
