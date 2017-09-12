WATCH: Moss supplies all Royals’ scoring with grand slam
The Royals got only four hits against the White Sox, but fortunately for them, one was a first-inning grand slam by Brandon Moss.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Moss says it was awfully early in the day to be hitting a grand slam
8 hours ago
Yost: Alexander was 'running on fumes'
8 hours ago
Royals' Alexander notches fourth save with considerable drama
8 hours ago
Gaviglio earns his first win with the Royals
8 hours ago
WATCH: Moss supplies all Royals' scoring with grand slam
8 hours ago
WATCH: Brandon Moss homers as U.S. troops in Kuwait cheer
13 hours ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED