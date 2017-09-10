WATCH: Royals OFs show off strong defense three different times
Alex Gordon, Melky Cabrera and Paulo Orlando all flashed the leather with impressive plays for the Royals on Sunday.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Royals OFs show off strong defense three different times
15 hours ago
Hos on Royals' playoff push: 'We've really got to turn things on'
15 hours ago
Vargas: 'It's imperative we ... come ready to go every day'
15 hours ago
Yost on Royals win over Twins: 'Today was huge'
15 hours ago
Gordo and Joel get a Salvy Splash after Royals split series with Twins
15 hours ago
Junis' keys to success: 'Getting ahead and letting the defense make plays behind me'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED