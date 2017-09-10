WATCH: Alex Gordon hits game-tying homer in Royals’ win over Twins
With the Royals trailing the Twins 2-1 in the seventh inning, Alex Gordon delivered a clutch homer to tie the game and catapult the Royals to an eventual victory.
