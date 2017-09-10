Ned Yost: ‘Hos got that big run for us when we needed it most’

Ned Yost on Jakob Junis' strong start against the Minnesota Twins: "He just had it all going for him."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Junis' keys to success: 'Getting ahead and letting the defense make plays behind me'

Junis' keys to success: 'Getting ahead and letting the defense make plays behind me'

12 hours ago

Ryan Buchter getting into a groove with the Royals

Ryan Buchter getting into a groove with the Royals

12 hours ago

Ned Yost: 'Hos got that big run for us when we needed it most'

Ned Yost: 'Hos got that big run for us when we needed it most'

12 hours ago

Eric Hosmer on Terrance Gore: 'He's like an offensive closer'

Eric Hosmer on Terrance Gore: 'He's like an offensive closer'

12 hours ago

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits game-tying homer in Royals' win over Twins

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits game-tying homer in Royals' win over Twins

12 hours ago

Ian Kennedy says he has no idea whether he'll make his next start

Ian Kennedy says he has no idea whether he'll make his next start

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»