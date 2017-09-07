Get to know 15-year-old Gianluca Busio of Sporting KC
Most 15-year-olds are busy with high school. Gianluca Busio, the second youngest player ever to sign an MLS contract, is busy going pro with Sporting KC: "It doesn't feel real to me."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Ian Kennedy says he has no idea whether he'll make his next start
12 hours ago
Whit Merrifield: 'There's still a lot of season left'
12 hours ago
Ned Yost: 'Buchter stepped up tonight and did a great job'
13 hours ago
WATCH: Eric Hosmer goes deep in Royals' loss to Twins
13 hours ago
Royals unveil 50th season logo
1 day ago
Sam Gaviglio on his first start with the Royals: Salvy 'made my job easy'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED