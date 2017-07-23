Alexander says pitching in big situations has made him a better pitcher

Scott Alexander says pitching in big situations has made him a better pitcher: "The experience itself helps you learn and grow."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Alexander says pitching in big situations has made him a better pitcher

Alexander says pitching in big situations has made him a better pitcher

Just now

WATCH: Royals win on Merrifield's walk-off sacrifice fly

WATCH: Royals win on Merrifield's walk-off sacrifice fly

21 hours ago

Whit Merrifield: 'We're feeling good' after third straight win

Whit Merrifield: 'We're feeling good' after third straight win

21 hours ago

Despite deficit, Yost 'felt like we could put together some good at-bats and get back in it'

Despite deficit, Yost 'felt like we could put together some good at-bats and get back in it'

21 hours ago

Eric Hosmer on entering during the fourth inning of Royals' win

Eric Hosmer on entering during the fourth inning of Royals' win

21 hours ago

Brandon Moss happy to be contributing to Royals' success

Brandon Moss happy to be contributing to Royals' success

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»

FOX Sports Go