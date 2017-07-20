WATCH: Royals get walk-off win off Gordon’s sac fly

Alex Gordon drove in Brandon Moss for the game-winning run over the Tigers.

Moss on scoring game-winner: 'I was going to give everything I had'

15 mins ago

Yost: 'We got just what the doctor ordered from Jason Hammel'

15 mins ago

McCarthy missed Moss' game-tying hit for a very good reason

15 mins ago

WATCH: Royals get walk-off win off Gordon's sac fly

15 mins ago

Wood: 'I wasn't able to stop the bleeding'

23 hours ago

Yost on Wood's start: 'The second inning just did him in'

1 day ago

