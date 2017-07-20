WATCH: Royals get walk-off win off Gordon’s sac fly
Alex Gordon drove in Brandon Moss for the game-winning run over the Tigers.
- AL
- AL Central
- Alex Gordon
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- page-type-video
- video-contentType-interview_pre_post
- video-network-fox_sports_kansas_city
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Moss on scoring game-winner: 'I was going to give everything I had'
15 mins ago
Yost: 'We got just what the doctor ordered from Jason Hammel'
15 mins ago
McCarthy missed Moss' game-tying hit for a very good reason
15 mins ago
WATCH: Royals get walk-off win off Gordon's sac fly
15 mins ago
Wood: 'I wasn't able to stop the bleeding'
23 hours ago
Yost on Wood's start: 'The second inning just did him in'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED