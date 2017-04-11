Ventura’s mother after emotional opener: ‘I feel very happy’

Marisol Hernandez, the mother of late Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, was on hand Monday afternoon as the Kansas City Royals paid tribute to her son before the team’s home opener.

Hernandez, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch, issued a statement after the emotional day.

“I feel very happy, but mostly thankful to God to be here with the Kansas City Royals for Opening Day and for throwing the first pitch. I give thanks to God because He is the only one who can help us. Through my pain and all my suffering I knew I had to come and do this and because what happened to my son I know many people will know that God is the only way. I am feeling well. And thank you.”

Ventura was killed in an offseason car crash in the Dominican Republic.