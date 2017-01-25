Yordano Ventura to be honored in special memorial at Royals FanFest

The Kansas City Royals will include a tribute to the late Yordano Ventura at Royals FanFest this weekend.

A memorial to the late pitcher, who was killed early Sunday morning in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, will be located in an area where fans enter Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. The tribute will feature a pitcher’s mound in the center with a framed Ventura game-worn jersey, video boards showing highlights and a signature wall that fans can sign.

Both days (Friday and Saturday) of FanFest will begin with a moment of silence to honor Ventura, followed by tributes on the main stage throughout the day.

Many Royals players and alumni will attend FanFest, participating in autograph sessions and roundtable discussions on the main stage.