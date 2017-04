The Sporting KC match vs. Real Salt Lake on Saturday, April 29, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

Live TV coverage starts at 7 p.m., with the match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The match will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO and available to all pay-TV subscribers within the Sporting KC TV territory who receive FOX Sports Kansas City or FOX Sports Midwest.

Click HERE for channel numbers and availability.