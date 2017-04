The Sporting KC match at FC Dallas on Saturday, April 22, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

Live TV coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., with the match scheduled for 7 p.m. The match will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO and available to all pay-TV subscribers within the Sporting KC TV territory who receive FOX Sports Kansas City or FOX Sports Midwest.

Click HERE for channel numbers and availability.