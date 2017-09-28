TV information for Sporting KC-Vancouver game Saturday
Sporting KC’s match vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Sept. 28, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.
Live pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m., with the match scheduled for 8 p.m. It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.
Click HERE for channel numbers and availability.
