TV information for Sporting KC-Vancouver game Saturday

Sporting Kansas City will play on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus on Saturday.
Sporting KC’s match vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Sept. 28, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

Live pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m., with the match scheduled for 8 p.m. It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

