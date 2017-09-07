Sporting KC falls to NYCFC on late goal

NEW YORK — Jack Harrison scored his ninth goal of the season in the 84th minute, helping New York City FC beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on a rainy Wednesday night.

New York City (15-7-5) is 8-0-2 in its last 10 home games. Kansas City (10-6-10) has only won once in its last 10 regular-season road games.

Earlier in NYC’s winning possession, Tim Melia punched away Thomas McNamara’s shot and RJ Allen tracked down the loose ball near the sideline. Harrison chested down Allen’s cross near the penalty spot and volleyed it home.

Both teams were short-handed. NYC’s David Villa was injured during his call-up for Spain’s World Cup qualifiers and Sporting KC had four players out on international duty.

Kansas City’s first shot on goal didn’t come until the 46th minute on Roger Espinoza’s smash from distance. Melia’s kick save denied Harrison’s close-range shot in the 68th.