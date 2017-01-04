Sporting KC acquires winger from Portuguese club

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City acquired winger Gerso Fernandes from Portuguese club CF Os Belenenses on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him with the MLS club through 2019 and includes an option for 2020.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, a native of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, has played more than 150 matches during a six-year career in Portugal. He’s spent his past five seasons in the top division, and spent last season in the Primeira Liga with Belenenses.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement that Fernandes has “been on our radar the past few years.” When he became available during the transfer window, Vermes was quick to snap him up.

Fernandes has also played for Portuguese club Estoril and Moreirense.