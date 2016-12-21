Sporting KC to open ’17 season March 4 on road, March 11 at home

NEW YORK — Minnesota United will play its Major League Soccer opener at Portland on March 3 in the first match of the 2017 season, and Atlanta United will make its debut two days later at home against the New York Red Bulls.

Minnesota plays its first home game March 12 against Atlanta in a matchup of the two expansion teams, which raise the league’s total to 22.

The league said Wednesday that 14 teams open March 4. Sporting Kansas City is at D.C. United, New England at Colorado, Chicago at Columbus, defending champion Seattle at Houston, Dallas at Los Angeles, Toronto at Salt Lake and Montreal at San Jose.

Completing the opening weekend on March 5, New York City is at Orlando in the MLS opener of the team’s new stadium and Philadelphia is at Vancouver.

March 11 home openers include Dallas at Sporting KC, Salt Lake at Chicago, Seattle at Montreal, Orlando at New England, Colorado at the Red Bulls and Toronto at Philadelphia. D.C. United is at New York City the following day.

The final home openers have New England at Dallas on March 18, the Red Bulls at Dallas on March 19 and Sporting KC at Toronto on March 31.