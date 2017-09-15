Sporting KC signs two Swope Park players to MLS deals

Sporting Kansas City has signed two members of the USL affiliate Swope Park Rangers, forward Kharlton Belmar and midfielder Kevin Oliveira, to MLS contracts.

Belmar has signed a contract through 2017 with options for 2018, 2019 and 2020, while Oliveira has signed a contract through 2017 with options for 2018 and 2019. As a native of Cape Verde, Oliveira will occupy an international spot on Sporting KC’s roster.

“Kharlton and Kevin are two players who we believe can make the next step in the transition from the Swope Park Rangers to Sporting KC,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “Belmar can play on the wing or centrally in attack, and Oliveira can play in the center of the midfield or out wide. Both players will be important additions during the stretch run of the season.”

Belmar, 24, has scored 10 times for the Swope Park Rangers in 2017, setting a club record for most goals in a single regular season. He has started 17 of 24 USL appearances during his first year with the team. Belmar also played one game on short-term loan for Sporting KC, featuring in a 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on June 28 in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Oliveira, 21, joined the Rangers ahead of their inaugural season in 2016. He has totaled six goals and nine assists in 28 USL career appearances for the club, including three goals and a team-best five assists this year.