Sporting KC signs midfielder from Spain to two-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has signed Spanish midfielder Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract that includes an option for the 2019 season, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate.

The Major League Soccer club announced the deal Friday.

Sanchez is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy and has spent eight years playing professionally in Spain and Germany. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder most recently played for Spanish club Elche FC, and before that played for 1860 Munich in Germany.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said the club had been interested in Sanchez for a while and “we are very fortunate to add him to our roster.”