Sporting KC match Sunday vs. LA Galaxy to air on FSKC Plus and FSMW Plus

Sporting Kansas City’s home match against the LA Galaxy at 1 p.m. Sunday will be televised live on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

The pivotal matchup will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO and available to all pay-TV subscribers within the Sporting KC TV territory who receive FOX Sports Kansas City or FOX Sports Midwest.

Four days after hoisting the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title, Sporting KC continues the race for first place in the Western Conference when it hosts the five-time MLS Cup champion Galaxy. Sporting KC is 12-0-6 at home this season in all competitions and boasts a club-record 23-game home unbeaten run in the MLS regular season that dates to June 2016.

