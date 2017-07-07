Sporting KC’s Zusi picked by fans for MLS All-Star game

Sporting Kansas City defender Graham Zusi is among the fan selections for next month’s Major League Soccer All-Star game.

Zusi, 30, earns MLS All-Star recognition for the fifth time in his career.

The MLS team will face Real Madrid on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The other fan picks are NYCFC’s David Villa; Toronto’s Michael Bradley; Chicago’s Tim Howard, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic; Atlanta United’s Greg Garza and Miguel Almiron; Houston’s DaMarcus Beasley and Orlando’s Kaka.

The 11th starter is Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco, who was picked in a vote tied to a video game.