Rain washes out Saturday’s Royals-Twins game

With rain drenching the Kansas City area, the Royals-Twins game scheduled for Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 1, at 7:35 p.m. CT as the second game of a split doubleheader.

Both games will be televised by FOX Sports Kansas City.

The first game July 1 will begin as originally scheduled at 1:15 p.m. The stadium will be cleared after the game and the gates will reopen at 6 p.m. for the 7:35 p.m. makeup game.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game.