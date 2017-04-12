KU’s Mykhailiuk to enter NBA draft without hiring agent

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk is entering the NBA draft, but is not hiring an agent and could decide by May 24 to withdraw his name and return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk started 25 games last season, averaging 9.8 points and shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. The native of Ukraine made at least three 3-pointers in 11 games.

Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that he supports the decision “100 percent” and that Mykhailiuk will “get accurate feedback and make an informed decision” whether to remain in the draft.

Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham has already announced that he will return for his senior season, while star freshman Josh Jackson is expected to declare for the draft.