K-State relies on balanced attack to beat Oklahoma 75-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Wes Iwundu led a balanced attack with 16 points and Kansas State used a strong first half to defeat Oklahoma 75-64 on Saturday.

Barry Brown added 14 points, Kamau Stokes 13, Dean Wade 12 and D.J. Johnson 10 for the Wildcats (13-2, 2-1 Big 12).

Kansas State started out fast, opening with a 14-3 lead and building it to 43-27 at the half on 54 percent shooting (15 of 28) as Stokes scored 13 and Wade 10. The pair combined to go 5 of 6 on three-pointers.

The Sooners, who shot 38 percent in the first half, shot 68 percent (15 of 22) in the second and had a late run to get within midway through the half but could get no closer.

Kameron McGusty came off the bench to score 20 points for Oklahoma (6-8, 0-3), which lost its sixth straight.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The loss is the Sooners’ fifth straight in Manhattan, dating back to 2012.

Kansas State: The win was the Wildcats’ 250th in Bramlage Coliseum.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Sooners host No.3 ranked Kansas on Tuesday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats are at Texas Tech on Tuesday.