KU’s Jackson pleads not guilty to property damage count

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas star freshman basketball player Josh Jackson has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage alleging he vandalized a woman’s car outside a bar.

Jackson’s attorney, Hatem Chahine, told a judge Wednesday in Lawrence that she plans to file for a diversion for Jackson.

Jackson is accused of damaging the driver’s door and a taillight of a car belonging to Jayhawks women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert last December. An affidavit filed with the court alleges that confrontation happened after Calvert argued inside the bar with Lagerald Vick, her ex-boyfriend and Jackson’s teammate.

Jackson is also scheduled to appear Friday in Lawrence Municipal Court to address a Feb. 2 traffic violation.