Kansas-Central Michigan game to air on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus

The Kansas-Central Michigan game on Saturday, Sept. 9, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and other FOX Sports Regional Networks throughout the country. It will also stream live on FOX Sports GO (streaming link: http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/AyEz9jMkcG).

Coverage from Lawrence starts at 3 p.m., with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), David Anderson (analyst) and Christian Steckel (sideline) on the call.

Kansas-Central Michigan is part of a Big 12 tripleheader Saturday on FOX Sports Regional Networks. Kansas State hosts Charlotte in an 11 a.m. game that can be seen locally on FOX Sports Kansas City. Kansas-Central Michigan and Baylor’s 7 p.m. matchup with UTSA air on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus due to overlap with the Royals game on FOX Sports Kansas City.

FOX Sports has worked with its distribution partners to secure wide distribution of the game. Click HERE for channel numbers for Kansas-Central Michigan on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus. Check local listings for channel numbers in other areas.