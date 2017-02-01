Jayhawks’ Bragg is granted diversion for drug charge

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been granted diversion after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia .

The diversion agreement was reached Wednesday after criminal charges were filed in Lawrence Municipal Court on Monday, said Supervising City Prosecutor Elizabeth Hafoka, who did not immediately have details of the terms.

If Bragg meets those terms, the charge will be dropped, according to the city prosecutor’s website. If he does not, the charges will be reinstated. The site says diversion is only for first-time offenders and those who don’t seem likely to engage in further criminal activity.

Associate athletics director Jim Marchiony said he did not know the details of the diversion agreement. Bragg’s attorney Hatem Chahine declined to comment.

Bragg was suspended indefinitely by the third-ranked Jayhawks and he missed Saturday’s win at Kentucky. Coach Bill Self said Monday that Bragg also wouldn’t play against No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.

Two glass smoking devices with residue, one of them skull-shaped, were found during the investigation of an alleged rape in December at McCarthy Hall, a dorm that houses the basketball team and other male juniors and seniors at the university. The KU Public Safety Office said Friday there is no indication the two cases are related.

Five other members of the team were listed as witnesses in the assault case, but Bragg was not. Bragg was listed as a witness in a runaway case reported the same night in the dorm. Neither of the reports, released by the KU Public Safety Office, includes the final page of the document.

Bragg was previously suspended in December for misdemeanor battery charges against a woman that were later dropped. The woman, Saleeha Soofi, was charged with battery and pleaded not guilty.