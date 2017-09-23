Royals squander early lead, fall 7-6 to White Sox

CHICAGO — Matt Davidson drove in three runs with his 26th homer and a double, Yoan Moncada hit a two-run drive and the Chicago White Sox overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Friday night.

Alcides Escobar lined a solo drive and Eric Hosmer singled for two RBIs in a six-run, third-inning inning for the Royals, who dropped 4 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card with nine games left.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made his major-league leading 27th error, and Moncada couldn’t handle a grounder at second, leading to four unearned runs in the third. Still, the White Sox moved past Detroit and out of the AL Central cellar for the first time since before the All-Star break.

White Sox rookie Reynaldo Lopez (3-3) allowed six runs — two earned — and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start. Juan Minaya pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save, but was aided by a sharp game-ending double play. With Whit Merrifield on second and one out, Lorenzo Cain singled to right. Avisail Garcia threw out Merrifield at the plate, then Cain was thrown out trying to advance to second on two crisp relays.

Jason Hammel (8-13) allowed seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.32.

Davidson, who returned after sitting out Thursday with a low-grade fever, and Moncada each hit two-run drives in a five-run fourth as the White Sox took a 7-6 lead.

Garcia threw out Alex Gordon at the plate in the sixth as Gordon tried to score the tying run from second base on Merrifield’s single.

YOST TO RETURN

Manager Ned Yost said he planned to return for 2018, the final season on his contract and his ninth with Kansas City. “Was there ever a question about it?” the 63-year-old Yost said. “One more year, two more years, we’ll see what happens.” Yost has the most wins among Royals managers at 624.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez left with soreness in his jaw after being hit by a foul tip in the fourth.

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria doesn’t know whether RHP Carson Fulmer, who left Thursday’s game in Houston in the first inning with a blister on his right index finger, will be able to make his next scheduled start.

UP NEXT

Royals LHP Danny Duffy (8-9. 3.71) is to face White Sox RHP Dylan Covey (0-6, 8.18) on Saturday night. Duffy will make his second start since returning from the disabled list (left elbow impingement). It will be Covey’s third start since being reinstated from the DL (strained left oblique) on Aug. 15.