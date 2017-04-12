Royals send Strahm to Omaha, recall two relievers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of moves to fortify their struggling bullpen, recalling left-hander Scott Alexander and right-hander Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha.

Both pitchers are available for the Royals’ game Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Kansas City’s relief corps has struggled mightily during a 2-5 start, nobody more than left-hander Matt Strahm. He was optioned to Omaha in an attempt to get the young reliever on track.

The Royals already had one opening on their 25-man roster after optioning extra outfielder Terrance Gore to Double-A Northwest Arkansas after Monday’s loss to Oakland.

Alexander made 17 appearances with the Royals last season and had thrown two scoreless innings at Omaha this season. Junis allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a start for Omaha last week.