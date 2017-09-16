Royals reinstate Soria from 10-day DL

The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen has been depleted a bit in recent weeks, but they’ll get a boost on Saturday as a veteran returns to the active roster.

Reliever Joakim Soria was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. Soria had been away from the team for the past few days as he and his wife welcomed their third child.

Soria hadn’t pitched since August 15 due to a left oblique strain. In 53 appearances this season, the 33-year-old right-hander has a 3.96 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 16 walks in 50 innings.