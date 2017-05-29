Royals recall Kevin McCarthy; Hunter Dozier begins rehab assignment

The Kansas City Royals made some roster moves on Monday, calling up pitcher Kevin McCarthy while sending down pitcher Miguel Almonte.

McCarthy is expected to add some depth to the Royals’ bullpen. In 16 appearances for the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, McCarthy has gone 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

We have recalled RHP @KMAC_n_cheez15 from Omaha; and optioned RHP @MiguelAlmonte27 to the Storm Chasers. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 29, 2017

Almonte was brought up to take the place of Nathan Karns, who is currently on the disabled list, in the rotation, but the Royals were able to skip his turn due to Thursday’s rainout against the Yankees.

The Royals also announced the start of Hunter Dozier’s rehab assignment. Dozier suffered an oblique strain during spring training.