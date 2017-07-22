Royals recall Junis from Omaha, option Burns
The Kansas City Royals announced before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox that they’ve recalled right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis from Triple-A Omaha and optioned outfielder Billy Burns to Omaha.
This will be the fifth major league stint of the season for the 24-year-old Junis, who has pitched in eight games, starting six, for the Royals this year. Over 35 innings, he’s posted a 5.66 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 16 walks. Junis has started 10 games at Omaha, posting a 2.55 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 11 walks in 60 innings.
Burns, who was recalled on Monday when outfielder/DH Jorge Soler was optioned to Omaha, saw action as a reserve in four games this week, recording his first major league hit of the season in Thursday’s win over the Tigers. For the year, he’s hitting .167 over seven games.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED