Royals recall Junis from Omaha, option Burns

The Kansas City Royals announced before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox that they’ve recalled right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis from Triple-A Omaha and optioned outfielder Billy Burns to Omaha.

This will be the fifth major league stint of the season for the 24-year-old Junis, who has pitched in eight games, starting six, for the Royals this year. Over 35 innings, he’s posted a 5.66 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 16 walks. Junis has started 10 games at Omaha, posting a 2.55 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 11 walks in 60 innings.

Burns, who was recalled on Monday when outfielder/DH Jorge Soler was optioned to Omaha, saw action as a reserve in four games this week, recording his first major league hit of the season in Thursday’s win over the Tigers. For the year, he’s hitting .167 over seven games.