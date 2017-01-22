Royals players react to tragic loss of Ventura
Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic last night, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Here’s how his teammates paid their respects to him:
We are heartbroken. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/1LXyGwxwZ0
ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽
😕😭💔💔 I don't know to say. I Love You Brother RIP #YordanoVentura
I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.
How can I even begin to explain how much I cared about you? You were like a little brother to me. You were a tough one to deal with but with your love and smile you could always make everything ok. We would have long conversations about life, about how much we wanted to be great in all aspects of life. I knew the struggle you had to overcome to get to where you were and I could always see it in your eyes that you wanted more. I knew your secrets and I knew your strengths. I knew anytime you needed a teammate to help you with something, that teammate would be me. I'm so happy to be able to say I knew you. I'm gonna miss you more than you know. I know at times you were tough but I knew u were just misunderstood. Love you bro and you will forever have a special place in my heart.
I am still in disbelief. I am going to miss you Ace! The clubhouse won't be the same without you. #RIPAce
Rest In Peace Ace, such a great person and pitcher gone far too soon. Deepest condolences to his loved ones, for we are all hurting at this time of tragedy.
Que dios te tanga en su santo reino
When you scroll down and your whole newsfeed is talking about your brother. The impact the energy you brought to our team. #GoneTooSoon #ACE
You will forever be my brother! My prayers are with you and your family. #ripACE
Mi hermano no tengo palabras cuando te voy a extrañar 😭😭😭
My thoughts & prayers were immediately directed to my beloved Royals family who will confront this tragic loss together. And I cannot imagine the sadness & pain that Yordano's immediate family & friends must be experiencing. Yordano "Ace" Ventura was a young & vibrant kid. He had the world at his fingertips & lived life to its fullest. He was always smiling & always messing w/ the boys. On the field he was a fiery competitor, someone willing to stand up to any challenge & overcome. It was a reflection of the life he lived while growing up in his native Dominican Republic. His spirit will live on, his impact will last, his memory will endure forever. #RIPAce
Qué triste noticia Dios mío 😭😭😭 mi hermano mi pana descansa es paz te vamos a extrañar muchísimo q vacío tan grande nos dejaste 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😭
I'm at a loss of words today.. Very sad day in the baseball community. You'll be missed Ace.
We lost a great one today. Hard to believe he's actually gone. You will be greatly missed, Ace pic.twitter.com/mJJoav3Xgg
