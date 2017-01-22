Royals players react to tragic loss of Ventura

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic last night, the team confirmed Sunday morning. Here’s how his teammates paid their respects to him:

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽

😕😭💔💔 I don't know to say. I Love You Brother RIP #YordanoVentura

How can I even begin to explain how much I cared about you? You were like a little brother to me. You were a tough one to deal with but with your love and smile you could always make everything ok. We would have long conversations about life, about how much we wanted to be great in all aspects of life. I knew the struggle you had to overcome to get to where you were and I could always see it in your eyes that you wanted more. I knew your secrets and I knew your strengths. I knew anytime you needed a teammate to help you with something, that teammate would be me. I'm so happy to be able to say I knew you. I'm gonna miss you more than you know. I know at times you were tough but I knew u were just misunderstood. Love you bro and you will forever have a special place in my heart.

Que dios te tanga en su santo reino

You will forever be my brother! My prayers are with you and your family. #ripACE

Mi hermano no tengo palabras cuando te voy a extrañar 😭😭😭

