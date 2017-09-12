Royals claim P Morin off waivers from Angels, DFA P Garcia

The Kansas City Royals have added another arm, this one with a local connection — right-hander Mike Morin, whom they claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

In a corresponding roster move, the Royals have designated left-hander Onelki Garcia for assignment.

Morin grew up in Overland Park, Kan., where he attended Shawnee Mission South High School. He was originally selected by the Royals in the 40th round of the 2009 draft but elected to attend the University of North Carolina.

Morin was picked by the Angels in the 13th round of the 2012 draft and has pitched for LA in parts of the last four seasons. He appeared in 10 big-league games this year, posting a 6.91 ERA with no decisions. He was 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 22 outings (one start) with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Morin’s career major league numbers: 177 games with a 10-8 record, 4.49 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings. He matched a career high with 60 appearances in 2016.

Garcia pitched in two games (one start) for the Royals after an Aug. 26 promotion from Triple-A Omaha, going 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA.