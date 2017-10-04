Chiefs’ Reid denounces Peters’ use of profanity against fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters had a Monday night to forget.

It began with a pregame scuffle with members of the Washington Redskins, continued with the All-Pro cornerback twice getting burned for touchdowns, was lowlighted by a profane interaction with fans and was capped by a bizarre 50-second postgame exchange with reporters.

Yes, the Chiefs hope Peters soon forgets. But not before he learns from the experience.

“Obviously, I had a chance to see what took place and we can’t go in that direction,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, addressing Peters’ antics in a statement but refusing to take questions.

“It’s been addressed,” Reid said. “I love the compete in the kid. I appreciate his work ethic and everything else. But as professionals, that’s not something we want to take place.”

Peters was beaten first by the Redskins’ Terrelle Pryor for a long touchdown in the opening minutes of the Chiefs’ 29-20 victory. He was beaten again by Ryan Grant midway through the third quarter, and it was after his second lapse that he strode along the home sideline and cursed at the crowd.

“That’s never a win, getting into it with fans, home or away,” Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith said in the locker room Wednesday. “And listen, it’s an emotional game. We invest a lot. Marcus is no different, all of us. And certainly, if you’re frustrated, of course, probably not a good thing — not a win there — to get into it with fans, especially when you’re frustrated.”

Peters, who rarely speaks to reporters during the week, was not in the locker room Wednesday.

He spoke volumes after the game, though, telling reporters in front of his locker that “I killed my damn self” by giving up the touchdown catches. He claimed that Pryor pushed off on the first, “but that’s the game of football.” And he ultimately called his performance “hella weak.”

“He’s just being himself,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday. “Coach Reid says, ‘Show your attitude, show who you are.’ That’s Marcus. … If he wants to yell at the crowd, let him do that. It’s part of the game.”

Peters also drew the ire of many fans for sitting during the national anthem, something that he’s done regularly since last year, even though he stood with the rest of the Chiefs for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Asked whether the message Peters is trying to deliver by sitting has gotten lost amid his antics, Reid replied: “I’m just going to leave it with the statement that I mentioned.”

Peters was chosen by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2016 draft after getting kicked off the team at Washington for repeated run-ins with coach Chris Petersen. During his first interviews in Kansas City, he talked about the arrival of his baby boy and how much he had matured.

But he’s become a center of controversy during his first two-plus seasons, and many Kansas City fans would like to see him run out of town — despite earning Pro Bowl recognition.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not say whether he had spoken to Peters specifically, but he did say that there is a certain amount of self-policing that goes on within the Kansas City locker room.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “Everybody holds everyone accountable. Think about the guy beside you, don’t be selfish. Always be selfish. And I expect the same thing from them.”

Smith knows as well as anyone what it’s like to draw the ire of home fans. He was the No. 1 overall pick of the 49ers in 2005 and was quickly anointed the franchise savior. But he struggled mightily his first five years in the league, and that led to near-constant criticism from home fans.

“I’ve heard a lot over the years, you know? And it’s tough. Some that make you laugh and some, if the timing of it’s hard, it can really get to you,” Smith said. “I certainly know what it feels like. But I feel like any time you’re firing back, usually, it’s not going to end up well.”

NOTES: Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a strained right knee and is day to day, Reid said. Jordan Devey and Cam Erving would be options to replace him Sunday night in Houston. … Linebacker Dee Ford (back) and center Mitch Morse (sprained foot) did not practice Wednesday.