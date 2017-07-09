Duffy, Royals outdueled by Kershaw and Dodgers in 5-2 loss

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw tossed a six-hitter to become the majors’ first 14-game winner, Justin Turner homered twice, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday to complete their major league-best 10th sweep and sixth straight victory.

The streaking Dodgers head into the All-Star break owning baseball’s best record of 61-29. They’ve won 18 of their last 19 at home, where they lead the majors with a 39-11 mark.

Kershaw (14-2) allowed two runs and six hits on 99 pitches, struck out 13 and walked none to set the Dodgers’ record for most wins at the break. The old mark of 13 was held by Orel Hershiser, who had 13 in 1988, the last time the franchise won the World Series.

The All-Star left-hander, who won’t pitch in Tuesday’s showcase in Miami, had his stretch of not allowing an earned run end at 23.0 innings, which was the longest current active streak among starters.

Kershaw has made 13 straight starts without a loss and is 10-0 in his last 13 starts overall, all Los Angeles victories. He allowed a run for the first time in four starts.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw won’t pitch in the three-game series in Miami after the All-Star break, giving him an extended rest.

Danny Duffy (5-5) gave up five runs and six hits in seven innings of his first career start at Dodger Stadium, located 150 miles from his hometown of Lompoc. He struck out nine and didn’t walk anyone.

Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a run while extending his hitting streak to 15 games, but the Royals lost their third in a row.

Turner tuned up for his first All-Star appearance by going 2 for 4 and driving in three runs. His two-run homer made it 4-0 in the third after Logan Forsythe’s RBI single scored Trayce Thompson, who tripled leading off.

Turner homered with two outs in the first, putting the Dodgers up 1-0.

The Royals trailed 4-2 on Hosmer’s two-run homer in the fourth that barely eluded Thompson’s glove stretched over the wall in left-center. Lorenzo Cain scored after singling for the Royals’ second hit off Kershaw.

Austin Barnes homered with two outs in the sixth for Los Angeles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Nate Karns, on the DL since May with thoracic outlet syndrome, will see a specialist after the All-Star break.

Dodgers: C Yasmani Grandal’s swelling in his left hand went down after leaving Saturday night’s game early, but he didn’t start Sunday and is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Royals: Manager Ned Yost has yet to announce a starter for Friday’s home game against Texas.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (10-0, 1.67) starts the opener of a three-game series at Miami on Friday after participating in the All-Star Game. He is 3-1 in six career games (four starts) against the Marlins with a 4.10 ERA.