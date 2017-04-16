Paul George has no problem demanding excellence from teammates
Paul George says he has no problem demanding excellence from his teammates: "You should want that out of a leader, and everybody should respect that. I'm only asking that because it's the playoffs. This is where we've gotta be at our best, and I'm asking for everybody's best."
