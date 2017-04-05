Paul George credits Lance Stephenson after win vs. Toronto
George had strong words of support for Lance Stephenson after a 108-90 win against Toronto.
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Thaddeus Young says wrist is feeling better and better
15 hours ago
McMillan on Stephenson's late, late basket: 'He got caught up in the moment'
15 hours ago
PG on Stephenson: 'Every play you're going to get the most'
15 hours ago
Paul George credits Lance Stephenson after win vs. Toronto
15 hours ago
McMillan: 'You've gotta respect' Pacers' performance against Cavs
2 days ago
Lance Stephenson: 'I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the world'
2 days ago