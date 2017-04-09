Paul George after 37-point performance: ‘I feel like nobody can guard me’
Paul George after he scored 37 points in the Indiana Pacers' victory over the Orlando Magic: "I feel like nobody can guard me. It's just a matter of if I'm gonna make the shot or not."
