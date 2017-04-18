Pacers’ Turner says subpar performance is all on him
Myles Turner says in order to improve his performance against the Cavs, "I've got to slow down, keep my composure."
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Jeff Teague after Pacers' Game 1 loss: 'The next game is a must-win for us'
2 days ago
Stephenson says facing LeBron brought back old memories
2 days ago
C.J. Miles says rest of Pacers-Cavs series is 'gonna be a dogfight'
2 days ago
Young: Pacers need to 'put on our hard hat and be ready to win' in Game 2
2 days ago
Paul George has no problem demanding excellence from teammates
2 days ago
Brooks says it'll take "a lot' for Pacers to beat Cavs
5 days ago