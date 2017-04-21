Pacers’ Stephenson: ‘We just gave in’

Lance Stephenson talks about the Pacers' failure to put away the Cavs after going up 26 points in the first half.

More  FOX Sports Indiana  Videos

Pacers' GRIII: "No pain, I feel great'

Pacers' GRIII: "No pain, I feel great'

3 days ago

Pacers' Turner says subpar performance is all on him

Pacers' Turner says subpar performance is all on him

3 days ago

McMillan on Pacers' Game 2 loss to Cleveland

McMillan on Pacers' Game 2 loss to Cleveland

3 days ago

Stephenson: 'We played tough defense; they just hit big shots'

Stephenson: 'We played tough defense; they just hit big shots'

3 days ago

Pacers' Thad Young: 'We're just a spurt away'

Pacers' Thad Young: 'We're just a spurt away'

3 days ago

Jeff Teague after Pacers' Game 1 loss: 'The next game is a must-win for us'

Jeff Teague after Pacers' Game 1 loss: 'The next game is a must-win for us'

5 days ago

More FOX Sports Indiana Videos