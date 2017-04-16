C.J. Miles says rest of Pacers-Cavs series is ‘gonna be a dogfight’
C.J. Miles says the Pacers aren't going to back down after a Game 1 loss: "It's gonna be a dogfight. We've got a chance to be able to win games."
