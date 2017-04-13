Brooks says it’ll take “a lot’ for Pacers to beat Cavs
Pacers guard Aaron Brooks says it'll take "a lot" for the Pacers to beat the Cavs in the playoffs, "but I think we'll be all right," he adds.
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
The Best of Pacers assistant Dan Burke
8 hours ago
Paul George, Gerald Henderson ejected in Pacers' win over 76ers
2 days ago
McMillan says Pacers knew Henderson would play physical
2 days ago
Young on Pacers in playoffs: 'We can make some noise. We're a scary team'
2 days ago
Nate McMillan: 'When you play team basketball ... good things happen'
4 days ago
Paul George after 37-point performance: 'I feel like nobody can guard me'
4 days ago