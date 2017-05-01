Bird will scout for Pacers for the next year
Larry Bird will work the next year basically as a consultant for the team he grew up loving: "I've always loved it (the Pacers franchise), even as a kid, the ABA days."
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Stephenson: 'I feel like next year we're gonna do it'
8 days ago
Teague on chance to play for Pacers: 'I love Indiana'
8 days ago
McMillan on Pacers building off season: 'We can and we will be better'
8 days ago
PG on his future in Indiana: 'I'm not even at that point yet'
8 days ago
Turner: 'Teams are aware of me now'
8 days ago
No morale victories: Miles disappointed in ending of Pacers' season
8 days ago