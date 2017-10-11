Nate McMillan mic’d up at Pacers practice
Listen in while Pacers coach Nate McMillan conducts practice.
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Nate McMillan mic'd up at Pacers practice
15 mins ago
Domantas Sabonis: 'I can't wait until the first home opener'
15 hours ago
Damien Wilkins: 'We've been doing a great job with our togetherness'
6 days ago
Bird: 'Paul's gonna do what Paul wants to do'
9 days ago
Larry Bird assesses Myles Turner's growth as a player
9 days ago
Pacers' Pritchard: 'I'd like to have a tougher team'
9 days ago
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED