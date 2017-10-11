Domantas Sabonis: ‘I can’t wait until the first home opener’
Domantas Sabonis is excited to get his first season with the Pacers underway. The Pacers got a preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday.
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos
Domantas Sabonis: 'I can't wait until the first home opener'
15 mins ago
Damien Wilkins: 'We've been doing a great job with our togetherness'
5 days ago
Bird: 'Paul's gonna do what Paul wants to do'
9 days ago
Larry Bird assesses Myles Turner's growth as a player
9 days ago
Pacers' Pritchard: 'I'd like to have a tougher team'
9 days ago
Pritchard on Paul George talk: 'In every scenario, he talked about being here'
9 days ago
More FOX Sports Indiana Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW