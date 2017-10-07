First-rounder Leaf shines in Pacers’ 106-102 win over Cavs

T.J. Leaf scored 18 points, Domantas Sabonis added 17 and Indiana won at Cleveland as LeBron James missed his second straight preseason game. James hurt his ankle last week but has been practicing. Dwyane Wade led Cleveland with 20 points and Jae Crowder added 17.

INDIANA: Victor Oladipo, who was acquired in the deal that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City, scored 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting and had five assists.

CLEVELAND: Derrick Rose scored 15 points and Kevin Love added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UP NEXT: The Pacers (2-0) play at Detroit on Monday. The Cavaliers (0-2) play at Washington on Sunday.